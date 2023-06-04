Seeyond Buys 6,126 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seeyond grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $387,675.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.16. The stock had a trading volume of 745,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

