Seeyond Acquires 49,534 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 0.8% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,465,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,673. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

