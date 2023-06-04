SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of SEAS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.97. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $222,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,365 shares of company stock worth $2,675,862. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

