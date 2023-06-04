Sapphire Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and $9,006.97 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.70 or 0.06955708 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039731 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,360,639,632 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,047,809 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

