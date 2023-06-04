Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$208.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.16 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.02-0 EPS.

Samsara stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $25.06.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $56,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 908,068 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $56,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314,254 shares of company stock worth $102,000,530 over the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 20.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

