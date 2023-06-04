Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

