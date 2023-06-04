Reviewing Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Centamin 1 2 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Dakota Gold presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Centamin.

This table compares Dakota Gold and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -20.56% -19.76% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dakota Gold and Centamin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centamin $788.42 million N/A $72.49 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Centamin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

