Reviewing ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ADOMANI and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 16.40 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -4.85

This table compares ADOMANI and Envirotech Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envirotech Vehicles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Risk and Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats ADOMANI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.