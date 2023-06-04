Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after acquiring an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after buying an additional 721,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 338,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,260. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.