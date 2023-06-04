Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,662,954 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Trade Desk worth $88,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 67,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,281,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 407,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,792,000 after purchasing an additional 216,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.93, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

