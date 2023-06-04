Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 109,114 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.00% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $86,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

RDY opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

