Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $89,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.