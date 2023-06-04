Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 218.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Nutrien worth $73,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

