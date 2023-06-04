Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 230,980 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,980 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Avis Budget Group worth $76,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,274,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $174.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

