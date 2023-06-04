Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $78.72 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,502,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BN stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

