Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Aflac worth $72,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,965,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,249,000 after buying an additional 186,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

