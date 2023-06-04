Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $98.21 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,166,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $98,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Stories

