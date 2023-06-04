Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $75.82 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,655,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $75,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,686,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $56,143,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

