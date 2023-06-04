Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,153,896 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Snap worth $96,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,976,000 after acquiring an additional 875,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 0.8 %

SNAP stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 504,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,615 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.