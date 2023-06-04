Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 802,600 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 802,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 178,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

