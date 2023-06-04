Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 790,601 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $93,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,860,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $314,452,000 after acquiring an additional 876,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

