Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 311,627 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 311,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Seagate Technology worth $83,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

