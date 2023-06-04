Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.43. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.
Regis Resources Trading Up 8.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
Regis Resources Company Profile
Regis Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration and production company, which engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The firm operates through the following segments: Duketon North Operations, Duketon South Operations, and Tropicana. The Duketon North Operations segment is composed of Moolart Well, Gloster, Anchor and Dogbolter.
