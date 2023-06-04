Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Real Brokerage Trading Up 1.6 %
REAX stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 126.53% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
