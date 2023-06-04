Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 1.6 %

REAX stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 126.53% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Real Brokerage will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

