RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 56.15 ($0.69). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.74), with a volume of 148,995 shares traded.
RDL Realisation Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.70.
RDL Realisation Company Profile
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
