Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

RDWR opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.06 million, a PE ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Radware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 169,278 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Radware by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

