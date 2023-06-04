Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Radware Price Performance
RDWR opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.06 million, a PE ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.
Institutional Trading of Radware
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.