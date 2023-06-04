Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Quanex Building Products Stock Up 23.4 %
NYSE NX opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04.
Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Quanex Building Products Company Profile
Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.