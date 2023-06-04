Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 23.4 %

NYSE NX opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 245,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.