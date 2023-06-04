QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118,280 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 247,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 790,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,180,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,873,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

