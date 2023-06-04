Qtum One Day Volume Tops $21.68 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00009864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $279.46 million and $21.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.46 or 0.06992717 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,683,391 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

