PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

