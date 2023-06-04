Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.67, a PEG ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.42.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

