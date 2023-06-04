Powerledger Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $74.44 million and $2.04 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

