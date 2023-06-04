PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Price Target Cut to C$0.02

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.23.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile
