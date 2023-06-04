PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Price Target Cut to C$0.02

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$0.03 to C$0.02 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PowerBand Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. PowerBand Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.23.

PowerBand Solutions Company Profile

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

