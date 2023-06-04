Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pool worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $326.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.74 and its 200-day moving average is $341.30. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

