Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
