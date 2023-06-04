Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

