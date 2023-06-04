Piper Sandler Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $6.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 8.5 %

HPP opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

