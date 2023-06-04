Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,246. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.