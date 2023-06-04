Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Ashland accounts for 0.3% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.38. 452,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,591. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

