Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,202 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Lamb Weston makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after purchasing an additional 555,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,884,000 after acquiring an additional 535,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $113.27. 1,019,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.