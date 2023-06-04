Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Financial Contrast

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoustis Technologies and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 113.37%. Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 314.81%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Akoustis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -258.56% -60.18% -37.34% Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $15.35 million 15.45 -$59.03 million ($1.04) -3.18 Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.49 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -1.05

Pineapple Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pineapple Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Akoustis Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services. The RF Filters segment includes amplifier and filter product sales, and grant revenue. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Shealy in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, NC.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

