Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 4,658,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.