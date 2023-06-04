PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Brian Reid acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

