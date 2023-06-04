PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 173.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 196.7%.

PetMed Express Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of 797.90 and a beta of 0.63. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

