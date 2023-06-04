Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 78,310 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BTU. Benchmark raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading

