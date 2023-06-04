PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $63.96. 16,438,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,327,036. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

