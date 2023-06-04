Payden & Rygel Sells 4,200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. 6,768,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,895. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

