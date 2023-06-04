Payden & Rygel Purchases 29,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.2% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $69.99. 7,345,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,935,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

