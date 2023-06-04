Payden & Rygel Purchases 25,400 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $7.55 on Friday, hitting $295.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,583. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $297.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

