Payden & Rygel Has $12.32 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,230 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 89,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $104.20. 6,024,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,039. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

