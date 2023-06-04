Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Payden & Rygel lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.80. 3,697,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.